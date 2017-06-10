Foothill Freeway Crash Kills Two In Glendora

GLENDORA (CBSLA.com) — A man and a woman were killed today in a multiple-vehicle crash on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Glendora, authorities said.

The accident was reported at 3:56 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway at Sunflower Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved two cars and a truck — a Honda Accord in front, Honda Civic in the middle and a Ford F-250 pickup truck behind. The Civic was smashed between the two vehicles, ending up turned around from the force of the crash.

There were three people in the middle car, according to the CHP. A 25-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman both died on the scene. The driver escaped with relatively minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, officials said. The names of the victims have not been released.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for eastbound lanes three and four and the Sunflower off ramp. Traffic was at a snail’s pace for much of the afternoon and into the evening as CHP and L.A. County Fire responded to the crash. The lanes and ramp were reopened about 8:20 p.m.

CHP Sgt. Eric Helvie told CBS2/KCAL9 Reporter Laurie Perez on the scene that the incident is still under investigation.

No one in the pickup truck or the other car was hurt.

