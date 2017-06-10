Man Arrested In Fatal Garden Grove Stabbing

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA.com) — A 21-year-old man was arrested and a second suspect is wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Garden Grove Friday night.
The victim was later identified as Genaro Diaz, 20, of Santa Ana, according to Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney.
Officers dispatched at 9:15 p.m. Friday to the 12800 block of Haster Street discovered Diaz with a stab wound in his chest, Whitney said.
Paramedics rushed him to UC Irvine Medical Center where he later died from his injury.
Diaz had been involved in a fight with two men that resulted in the stabbing, Whitney said. One suspect, Antonio Esquivel of Garden Grove, was later arrested. Authorities were working to identify and locate the second suspect.
It was unclear what charges Esquivel would face.
The Garden Grove Police Department’s Homicide Unit asked anyone with information regarding the fight and stabbing to call them at 714-741-5786.
