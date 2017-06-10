Deputies: Man Stabbed To Death In Monterey Park Over Parking Spot

MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA.com) — Two men were being detained for questioning in connection with the stabbing death Saturday of a man over a parking space in Monterey Park.
The victim was involved in an argument with the two men that eventually erupted into a fight during which the victim was stabbed several times, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
The stabbing occurred at 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of College View Drive, where Monterey Park police officers dispatched to the location found the victim suffering from several stab wounds to his upper body.
Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he later died from his wounds.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives asked anyone who saw the argument and stabbing to call them at (323) 890-5500.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)