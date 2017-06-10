Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – June 12

It’s a good week to be an Angelino. Not only do we have special benefit and one-night-only performances, but it’s also time for the return of some of our city’s favorites, like the LA Film Festival, the Getty Center artist collaboration series, and the Hollywood Bowl’s opening night. Sunday is of course Father’s Day, and we’ve got a couple great ways to help celebrate the dad in your life.

Monday, June 12, 2017

Ships & Giggles Comedy Night Presents Alonzo Bodden

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(800) 437-2934

www.queenmary.com

The Queen Mary continues its Ships & Giggles Comedy Night series with “Last Comic Standing” winner and talent judge Alonzo Bodden. Tonight he’s joined by another comedic television talent Jodi Miller, as well as the hilarious Richy Leis, Brenton Biddlecombe, and Jamal Doman. Grab a drink at The Observation Bar & Art Deco Lounge during happy hour (5:00pm-7:00pm) before the show starts at 8:00pm.

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Pop-Up Magazine

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 South Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 623-3233

www.popupmagazine.com

Critically-acclaimed magazine turned live show, Pop-Up Magazine, returns for another night of true stories told by award-winning writers, filmmakers, artists, and radio producers. With a little help from a variety of multimedia aids, and an ongoing score, performers paint vivid pictures that bring their stories to life. Tonight’s talent includes actor Yassir Lester, director and producer Fazeelat Aslam, and radio producer Lu Olkowski. Performers will also join audience members for a post show drink at the bar.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Benefit Performance of “Kiss”

Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025

(310) 477-2055

www.OdysseyTheatre.com

A special benefit performance of the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s currently running production of “Kiss” has been scheduled to help raise funds for refugees, immigrants, and displaced American families. The play is a timely and provocative new work about four friends in Syria (2014) who come together to watch their favorite soap opera on TV, but the screen isn’t the only place where drama unfolds. A reception and post-show discussion with the director and actors follows the performance, and all proceeds will benefit the TIYYA Foundation.

Thursday, June 15, 2017

LA Film Festival

ArcLight Cinemas

9500 Culver Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

(866) FILM FEST

www.filmindependent.org

While the LA Film Festival officially opens Wednesday with a screening of “The Book of Henry,” tonight is the first night multiple screenings will take place around the city. Dedicated to showcasing the works of independent film and television makers alongside filmmaker-driven studio titles, the festival is once again packed with exclusive events and signature programming, like tonight’s “Bill Nye: Science Guy” and “Portlandia: A Look Back And A Look Forward” (Kirk Douglas Theatre). The LA Film Festival runs through June 22.

Friday, June 16, 2017

Friday Flights

Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 440-7300

www.getty.edu

The Getty’s Friday Flights series featuring notable artists returns for its fourth installment this summer, and kicks off with a multidisciplinary performance titled “Free Fall 49,” inspired by and in memory of last year’s Orlando nightclub shooting. Dancers will fall 49 times, once for every victim of the shooting. Two uber talented solo guitarists from opposite ends of the musical spectrum will also give a collaborative performance, and an immersive light and sound installation will transition day to night.

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com

The Hollywood Bowl opens its 96th season with a performance of hit songs from the Moody Blues. They band is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic album Days of Future Passed by performing it in its entirety along with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. The evening will also feature an opening fanfare by the Bowl’s orchestra, a set by members of the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, and is rounded out by everyone’s favorite spectacular fireworks display.

Sunday, June 18, 2017

Take Dad Out for Father’s Day

Various Locations

It’s dad’s big day, and L.A.’s got a wide variety of ways to treat dear old dad. Meat-lovers’ dream Mastro’s is a perennial favorite for their premiere cuts of beef and decadent sides, or take advantage of drink special deals like Gracias Madre’s free Purista Margarita, and Dog Haus’ 2 for 1 pints all day. It also happens to be International Sushi Day, so if dad’s a fan, take him to Katsuya where they’re celebrate both holidays with a special prix fixe menu, 50% off sake bottles, and a DJ. If you’re planning to go big this year, the Terranea resort is offering a food and music-filled afternoon on the ocean-view lawn with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, seasonal BBQ specials, and craft beers.

Byline: Article by Kellie Fell








