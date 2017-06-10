Person In Wheelchair Struck, Attempted Car-Jacker Arrested During Road Rage Incident

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — A driver of a Toyota pick-up truck got into an argument with a bicyclist that resulted in a third man being arrested for attempted car-jacking and a person in wheelchair struck in chaotic road-rage incident, the Santa Monica police said.
The driver jumped out of the truck to confront the bicyclist at Broadway and Second Avenue near the busy Third Street Promenade. That’s when a third man got into the Toyota and tried to drive off with it. The driver tried to stop the thief. In the process he was hit by his own truck. The pick-up went a little farther and hit a person in a wheelchair. Witnesses said the wheelchair was dragged for some distance.
When the truck came to a stop, a traffic officer and a witness stopped the thief from getting away. Police arrested him officers said.
Police say the man in the wheelchair and the truck’s owner were both taken to separate hospitals.
No other serious injuries were reported.
