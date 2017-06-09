Uber Letter Gives Guidelines For Having Sex With Coworkers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A racy rule book for Uber that including guidelines for having sex with co-workers has surfaced.
It was known as “the Miami letter” and sent from Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to hundreds of employees back in 2013.
Four hundred Uber employees were headed to Florida’s Shore Club to celebrate the company’s success when they got the internal letter from their CEO with the subject line: “Urgent, urgent – read this now or else!!!!!”
Among the do’s are: “Have a great f***ing time. This is a celebration! We’ve all earned it.”
The don’ts were a lot more specific, including: “Do not have sex with another employee UNLESS a) you have asked that person for that privilege and they have responded with an emphatic ‘Yes I will have sex with you’ AND b) the two (or more) of you do not work in the same chain of command. Yes, that means that Travis will be celibate on this trip. #CEOLife #FML.”
Kalanick was reportedly advised not to send out this letter because of its tone.
News of the rule book come just days after Uber fired more than 20 employees over sexual harassment allegations.