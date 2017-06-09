Big Rig Driver Fatally Run Over By Tow Truck In Montebello

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA.com) — All lanes were finally cleared Friday hours after a big rig driver was fatally run over by a tow truck driver.
The crash was reported at 1 a.m. Friday on the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway at Garfield Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi said. One person was declared dead at the scene.
A CHP sergeant on the scene told KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO that the tow truck had picked the semi out in the Inland Empire, but the rig’s tires locked up while they were driving.
Both men got out of the tow truck to figure out why the tires locked up, but the tow truck driver didn’t realize where the other man was. The sergeant said the tow truck driver moved the truck forward and ran over the other man, killing him.
The westbound right lane and the Garfield Avenue onramp were blocked during the investigation. The SigAlert was canceled after 6:20 a.m.