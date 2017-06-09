Maybin’s Return From DL Sparks Angels To 9-4 Win Over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Cameron Maybin starred in his return from the disabled list, finishing with three hits and a career-high four steals to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 9-4 on Friday night.

Maybin missed nine games with an oblique injury. He doubled, had two infield singles and scored four times while moving into first place in the American League with 17 steals.

Matt Shoemaker (6-3) pitched seven solid innings, Martín Maldonado added a two-run homer in the seventh and Kole Calhoun had three RBIs as the Angels won for the third time in four games.

Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for the Astros, whose streak of 12 straight games with at least five runs ended.

Houston starter Brad Peacock (3-1) allowed a season-high seven hits and tied a season high with four runs in just three innings.

Maybin got things going immediately, hitting a leadoff single before stealing second base with one out. After a walk by Albert Pujols, Maybin stole third before walks by Yunel Escobar and Luis Valbuena put the Angels up 1-0.

Maybin hit a ground-rule double with one on and one out in the second. Los Angeles made it 3-0 when Calhoun drove in two runs with a single with one out in the second.

Houston cut the lead to 3-1 when Brian McCann scored on a groundout by Nori Aoki with in the bottom of the inning. The Astros added another run that inning on a single by Jake Marisnick, but Bregman was tagged trying to score to end the inning.

Escobar doubled to start the third and scored on a single by Valbuena to make it 4-2.

Maybin singled with no outs in fourth, stole second base and later advanced to third on an error by third baseman Bregman. The Angels extended to the lead to 5-2 when he scored on a single by Calhoun.

Maybin got things going again in the sixth when he drew a walk with no outs. He stole second and took third on a groundout by Calhoun before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Pujols to leave the Angels up 6-2.

Shoemaker had retired 13 straight before Marwin Gonzalez singled with one out in the seventh. Bregman followed with his homer to left field to cut the lead to 8-4. Shoemaker yielded seven hits and four runs while striking out four.

Houston’s top prospect Francis Martes allowed four hits and four runs and walked two in 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut after being selected to the roster on Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Mike Trout, who had surgery on his left thumb on May 31, had the stitches removed earlier this week and has started playing catch. He is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. … OF Shane Robinson was designated for assignment to make room for Maybin on the roster.

Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (strained back muscle) played catch on Friday for the first time since he was injured, but manager A.J. Hinch said he isn’t sure when he’ll return. “I happy that he’s doing that, but it’s a long road to recovery for him once the throwing program starts,” Hinch said. “But that’s a start.”

UP NEXT

Angels: Ricky Nolasco (2-6, 5.05 ERA) will pitch for Los Angeles on Saturday. Nolasco allowed seven hits and three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings of a 3-2 loss against Minnesota in his last start.

Astros: Mike Fiers (3-2, 4.84) is set to start for Houston on Saturday. He allowed seven hits and two runs in five innings in a 7-3 win over Kansas City on Monday.

