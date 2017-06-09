Man Plunges Down Hole On Downtown LA Construction Site

June 9, 2017 6:35 PM
Filed Under: downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A  man who fell about 30 feet down a narrow hole on a downtown Los Angeles construction site was rescued by firefighters Friday evening.

The fall was reported at 5:43 p.m. in the 600 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. A 25-year-old man fell down a pilon support hole with about a 2-foot radius, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

He was alert and talking to rescuers, LAFD reported. He was brought to the surface at about 6:20 p.m. and was in fair condition as he was being transported to a hospital.

It was unclear how the victim fell.

