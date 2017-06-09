LA Moves Closer To Summer Games As IOC Proposes Selecting 2024, 2028 Cities At Same Time

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The International Olympic Committee says it has formally proposed picking the 2024 and 2028 Olympic host cities at the same time this year.
Los Angeles and Paris now seem certain to both be awarded a Summer Games in September as the IOC tries to safeguard its signature event for the next decade.
The announcement leaves only two contenders for the 2024 Games, with Paris widely regarded as the favorite. The IOC executive board on Friday did not address which city will go first.
Paris has previously argued the city should get the 2024 Games because the site it has earmarked for its Olympic Village will not be available for redevelopment after 2024, although there was no immediate indication that the claim influenced the IOC
decision.
A meeting of the full IOC membership from July 11-12 in Lausanne can ratify the board’s request. That should set up a vote on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru, to confirm the hosting order.
Paris and LA bid leaders could agree how to split the games in the coming weeks.
