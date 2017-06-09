DA: Los Alamitos Man Posing As Cop Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted Woman

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – Prosecutors say there could be more victims of a 35-year-old man accused of posing as an officer, kidnapping a woman in Anaheim last month and sexually assaulting her.

Sean Michael Vasquez of Los Alamitos was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Orange County Superior Court on felony charges of kidnapping to commit a sex offense, false imprisonment effected by violence, fraud, or deceit, forcible oral copulation and assault with intent to commit sexual offense.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the situation began May 13, when Vasquez posed as a modeling agent online in order to set up a “role play” date with a 22-year-old woman. He identified himself as Alex, and told the victim she would pretend to be a prostitute and he would pick her up in Anaheim.

When they met, he pulled out a fake police badge and informed her he was an undercover police officer, the OCDA reports. He then handcuffed her to the backseat, drove her to a parking lot and demanded she give him oral sex.

When she refused, he drove her to “areas known for prostitution” and asked her to “rob potential sex purchasers,” OCDA said. When she again refused, he took her to a residential neighborhood, forced her to give him oral sex, and then took her back to her car.

The victim contacted Anaheim police, who arrested Vasquez May 18 following an investigation. He is being held on $1 million bail and faces a maximum of 31 years in prison if convicted.

Anyone with information on the case, or why may have been victimized by Vasquez, should call the Anaheim police Sexual Assault Unit at 714-347-8794.