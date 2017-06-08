2 Rescued After SUV Tumbles Down Mulholland Dr. Cliff

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) – A man and woman were hoisted to safety after their SUV went over a cliff in Sherman Oaks Thursday morning.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the 21-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were discovered before 7:35 a.m. next to a burned out SUV about 50 feet down the side of a cliff in the 13300 block of West Mulholland Drive. The victims had non-life threatening injuries, LAFD reported.
It was unclear when the crash had occurred. An LAFD battalion chief told CBS2 that crews had initially responded to a call of smoke in the area at about 2:30 a.m. However, the firefighters did not locate the crash until several hours later.
Meanwhile, fire personnel conducted a rope operation to reach the patients and bring them up the cliff a little after 9 a.m. They were transported to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Traffic on Mulholland Drive was affected during the rescue.
The names of the victims and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.