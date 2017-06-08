Man, Woman Rescued After Crashing Over Side Of Mulholland Drive

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — Firefighters worked to lift a man and a woman to safety Thursday after their vehicle crashed 50 feet down a cliff from Mulholland Drive in Sherman Oaks.
The cliff rescue operation started at about 7:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of West Mulholland Drive, where the two people – a 21-year-old man and 25-year-old woman – were found.
They were found about 50 feet down a cliff, next to a burned-out vehicle, with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles fire Department’s Margaret Stewart.
Firefighters climbed down the cliff and evaluated them before bringing them back up to the road via a rope operation, Stewart said.
The pair was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.