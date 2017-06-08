Santa Monica Mother Faces Eviction Over Ring Doorbell Security System

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — A Santa Monica mother trying to keep her kids safe by installing a security system may be thrown out on the street because of it.

With a spike in home burglaries across California, home security systems are becoming more and more popular. But when Jessica Katz installed the Ring Video Doorbell at her apartment, she was surprised at what came next.

“The day I put it up, I got a notice saying I had to take it down,” she said.

Katz moved into her apartment in 2009 but her lease says she can’t alter the premises.

She wrote a letter asking to leave it up.

“Then I heard from their lawyer about a week later saying I had until June 14th to remove the bell and to repair the wall — which I’m confused about because it’s actually a door — or they will start the eviction process,” she said.

She’s frustrated because she says the three doors to the building aren’t locked and she does not have a peephole on her door.

“These are things that anybody should have access to,” she continued. “It’s modern technology and I don’t understand we wouldn’t want to help the safety of the building and why a landlord wouldn’t want the utmost safety for their tenants.”

Katz is still fighting the battle but also looking for another way to mount the device.

The eviction process meanwhile is still scheduled to begin June 14.