Woman Fatally Shot By Police Officers In Long Beach

June 8, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Long Beach, Police Shooting

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A woman was killed by police gunfire after drunkenly shooting at her boyfriend – an off-duty California Highway Patrol officer.

No officers were injured in the shooting, which happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the area of Studebaker Road and Spring Street. Officers were responding to a call by her boyfriend, who said his girlfriend was drunk and shooting at him.

Arriving Long Beach police officers arrived saw the armed woman, and “an officer-involved shooting occurred,” said Marlene Arrona of the Long Beach Police Department. The woman was declared dead at the scene.

It’s not clear if the woman fired at the Long Beach police officers.

Studebaker Road was closed between Spring Street and Wardlow for the investigation.

