Whittier Family Whose Car Was Vandalized Four Times Confronts Suspected Burglar

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) – Police do not recommend people taking matters into their own hands – but one family says they had enough after they say someone is breaking their car windows and stealing their belongings.

Not once, not twice, but four times this Whittier family has had their cars broken into, laptop computers stolen, credit cards and other belongings, gone.

“They have no reservation coming up to our driveway and breaking into our cars,” said one family member.

“First of all, we’re upset because the items stolen are being sold in our same area,” said another family member. “We’re just upset about the entire situation because we feel violated.”

After they found their stolen items being sold on the OfferUp website – which is similar to Craigslist – the family called police but say police didn’t act fast enough. So they took matters into their own hands.

The family contacted the seller to meet up with him at a nearby McDonald’s. Lisa Ochoa says she and her husband immediately recognized their daughter’s computer.

Ochoa says when her husband confronted the guy that it had been stolen, he took off running. Ochoa took this picture of the person trying to sell them different items.

“We don’t like to confront criminals, he is a criminal,” Ochoa said. “He is a thief, we really don’t like doing that but we just thought this was a young kid and we can scare him and prevent him from doing this to someone else, we were willing to do that.”

Whittier police say they are investigating. And If you recognize the man in the picture to call Whittier police.