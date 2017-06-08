Best Activities & Events This Weekend In Orange County – June 9

While the weekend should be break from the grind, most times it becomes the only day or two to get crucial errands done. While that sounds like the appropriately adult thing to do, maybe this weekend should be spent reconnecting with our inner kid. Among the options of things to do over the next couple of days, the following all seem to work in bringing out the kid in all of us. From skating to outdoor movies to arcades games, here is a list of cool places that will guarantee a healthy weekend.

Friday, June 9



Go Skating!

Fountain Valley Skate Center

9105 Recreation Circle

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

(714) 847-0022

www.fvsc.com Fountain Valley Skate Center9105 Recreation CircleFountain Valley, CA 92708(714) 847-0022 There is a contingent of people that are a bit lost when it comes to meeting new faces. Other than work and the daily routine it’s hard to know where to go to connect with like-minded people. Chances you are have never thought about skating with strangers but what if everyone lacing up was there for the same reason? The folks at Fountain Valley Skating Center host weekly meet ups for adults over 30. They pair a cup of coffee with a few rounds on the rink. Whether or not you know how to skate, you will be among people that are all coming together to create conversation, potentially network, and do so in an environment that keeps things lively and fun. If you are looking to change your scene, try skating with some strangers, which will eventually become skating with friends.

Saturday, June 10



2017 OC Parks Sunset Cinema: “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”

Carbon Canyon Regional Park

4442 Carbon Canyon Rd.

Brea, CA 92821

(714) 973-3160 Carbon Canyon Regional Park4442 Carbon Canyon Rd.Brea, CA 92821(714) 973-3160 Not that Southern California needed to wait until the summer season for good weather but this time of year means always brings with it a roster of outdoor movie destinations. For the entire summer, OC Parks will be presenting its Sunset Cinema Series in which 12 films ranging from the newest to the classics will be featured. Among the parks hosting screenings include Craig Regional Park, Salt Creek Beach, Mason Regional Park, Laguna Niguel Regional Park, and Yorba Regional Park. Kicking off the festivities, Carbon Canyon Regional Park will host the sci-fi staple, Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Groups are encouraged to bring blankets and their picnic baskets for this free event. Don’t worry, food trucks will also be on-hand just in case meal prep isn’t your thing.





Go To SoCal BrewFest

SoCal BrewFest

The Phoenix Club

1340 South Sanderson Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806 SoCal BrewFestThe Phoenix Club1340 South Sanderson AvenueAnaheim, CA 92806 Meads, ciders, and ales oh my! The popularity of craft beer events continues and ultimately, the consumer is the winner. The current influx of brewers and breweries has created a plethora of beer options and sampling beer has become a serious social gathering. The SoCal Brewfest is pooling some of that sudsy spirit in the form of 100 different beers on the grounds of the Phoenix Club of Anaheim. Guests will be able to taste to their heart’s content as dozens of breweries pour of their seasonal best. There will live music from regional reggae prospects, Dubbest and Synrgy. Also, there will be food trucks aplenty to ensure a little endurance when it comes to all that beer.

Sunday, June 11



Geek Meet

The Slidebar

122 E. Commonwealth Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92832

www.geekmeet.org The Slidebar122 E. Commonwealth Ave.Fullerton, CA 92832 Every month the Slidebar in Downtown Fullerton hosts a multi-faceted gathering that brings together cosplay enthusiasts, comic collectors, avid gamers, and pop-culture connoisuers. Known as the Geek Meet, these parties include everything from video game tournaments, nerd speed dating, crude card games, costume contests, and a proper vendor village all incorporating some aspect of geek culture. It is not uncommon to see Optimus Prime from the Transformers walking around near the bar. You might see Stormtroopers dancing to the DJ. You might find that essential issue to add to your cherished collection of Marvel and DC comics. Geek Meet is always a great time and has become a destination for those that proudly identify as a geek.





Mission Control

McFadden Pubic House

515 N Main St.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

www.mcfaddenmarket.com McFadden Pubic House515 N Main St.Santa Ana, CA 92701 With a myriad of dining destinations and loads of places to enjoy a quality hang, standing out really says something. McFadden Public Market is the latest communal space to call Santa Ana home and in an effort to quickly make a dent, the complex left tackled every detail. With food downstairs from the likes of Tacos En Tu Boca, fusing Pilipino with Mexican dishes and Vietnamese favorites from Bone Stock, foodies have plenty of reason to be excited. Upstairs however, the brick building houses dozens of 70s and 80s era video games as the Mission Control Arcade allows adults the opportunity to sip a craft beer or cocktail while racking up a new high score on their favorite pinball machine. Boasting two bars, plenty of childhood video game staples, and a handful of inventive food options, there is plenty to take in at McFadden Public Market.

