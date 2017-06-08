Annual Pride Weekend To Take On More Serious, Political Tone

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — West Hollywood’s legendary Pride Festival is coming together this weekend.

But CBS 2’s Tom Wait says this year will be different – it will be paired with a march – not a parade – with a clear and political message to Washington and President Trump – “resist,”

“This year we are marching for our rights,” says Brian Pendleton.

He is spearheading the event – which will be loaded with celebrity appearances.

“We’re gathering here at Hollywood and Highland on Sunday June 11 at 8 a.m. and after a brief opening ceremony where we’ll hear Cheyenne Jackson sing the ‘Star Spangled Banner’, we’ll hear from some local dignitaries and we’ll have a solemn moment for the one-year anniversary of the Orlando Massacre. And we are going to march to West Hollywood,” Pendleton said.

In West Hollyood marchers will rally alongside politicians.

“This year the LGBTQ community is lending our iconic rainbow flag to anyone who feels threatened,” Pendleton said.

And while there is a more serious tone – there will still be plenty of fun. Festival organizers stacked their roster with talent.

“Really current music – Chromeo, Young MA, iLoveMakonnen. Aaron Carter has great new music that coming out,” said festival producer Jeff Consoletti.

Remember. there will be lots of road closures on Sunday. In West Hollywood – Santa Monica from Doheny to Genesee will be shut for hours. In LA the area from Hollywood and Cahuenga, south to Sunset and stretching into West Hollywood will all be closed during the march.