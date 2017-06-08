Company Seeks To Build 10-Story, $31M Buddha In Lancaster

June 8, 2017 9:21 PM
Filed Under: Buddha, lancaster

LANCASTER (AP) — The mayor of Lancaster says a Chinese company wants to build a 10-story-tall statue of the Buddha in the Los Angeles County desert community.

gettyimages 71913590 Company Seeks To Build 10 Story, $31M Buddha In Lancaster

A cable car passes by the giant Buddha in Hong Kong on Sept. 18, 2006. (Getty Images)

Mayor R. Rex Parris told the Antelope Valley Press that the company — which he won’t name — is willing to spend $31 million to build the statue and a cultural center. He says the company contacted city officials about two months ago.

Parris says a Buddha would bring thousands of visitors a year to Lancaster, especially since it’s on a route
to Las Vegas, which draws Asian tourists.

A 112-foot-tall Buddha completed in 1993 in Hong Kong has become one of that city’s biggest tourist attractions.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch