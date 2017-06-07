Police Chase Car Linked To Crime Involving AK-47; Suspect Surrenders In Parking Lot

SOUTH GATE (CBSLA.com) – Police arrested a pursuit suspect Wednesday whose vehicle authorities say was wanted in a crime involving an assault rifle.
A man driving a red truck lead authorities on a chase starting in the South Gate area just before 8:30 a.m., authorities said.
At one point, the suspect drove at high speeds on the wrong side of the road.
He drove through parts of Commerce, Montebello and parts of Long Beach before surrendering in a parking lot in Monterey Park.
Authorities say the vehicle was part of an ongoing investigation in a crime involving an AK-47.