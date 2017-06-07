Local Congressman Brad Sherman Joins Effort To Impeach Trump

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com/AP) — Two House Democrats are launching a bid to impeach President Donald Trump.
The effort by Reps. Al Green of Texas and Brad Sherman of Sherman Oaks has little chance of success in the Republican-led House. They don’t even have the backing of many fellow Democrats.
Nevertheless, the lawmakers said Wednesday they are drafting articles of impeachment. They say Trump obstructed justice when he fired FBI Director James Comey, who was investigating claims of Russian meddling in the presidential election.
Sherman said he would file the articles of impeachment “expeditiously.”
Other Democrats say they want to see the outcome of the investigation before rendering a decision on whether to impeach Trump.
Since Comey’s firing, the Justice Department has appointed a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, to oversee the Russia investigation.
Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday.
One Comment
Oh yes…because everything is sooo peachy here in CA…..all of our problems are solved….the economy is booming….we have no homeless…business is pounding on the door trying to move to CA…..we care for our veterans…ya…I guess Brad Sherman needs something to do…..WAFJOKE……