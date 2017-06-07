Guide To The 2017 L.A. Food Fest

L.A.’s largest and most affordable tasting event returns again for its eight consecutive year. Held at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Exposition Park, The LA Food Fest offers attendees tasty bites and refreshing cocktails from 100+ food, beverage, beer, wine and craft cocktail vendors. The festival takes place June 10, 2017 and features Los Angeles’ best food, entertainment, and culture for Angelenos, by Angelenos. The best part of this event? Pay for your ticket and all food and drinks are included in that ticket price!

Where & When



Location

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

3911 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90037

www.lafoodfest.com Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum3911 South Figueroa StreetLos Angeles, CA 90037 Parking will be available at several lots in the area surrounding the Coliseum. Event parking is $15-20 and more information about can be found here.



Dates

Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 2pm to 7pm



Tickets General Admission

Tickets for the LA Food Fest are available for $65 online. Doors open at 3:30pm for GA ticket holders. Included with your ticket is a signature sampling from a curated selection of 100+ of Los Angeles, So Cal, Baja and Mexico City’s best award winning chefs, restaurants, trucks, street carts and stands, craft micro brews and a tequila tasting, caffeinated treats from their Iced Coffee Lounge, Chili with signature cocktails at one of their six bars, frozen and sweet treats, and much more.



Regular VIP

Tickets for regular VIP are $95. Ticker holders will get in an hour and a half earlier (at 2pm) than those with general admission tickets. VIP includes a separate entrance, access to the VIP lounge, signature samplings from a curated selection of 100+ of Los Angeles, So Cal, Baja and Mexico City’s best award winning chefs, restaurants, trucks, street carts and stands, craft micro brews and a tequila tasting, caffeinated treats from their Iced Coffee Lounge, Chili with signature cocktails at one of their six bars, frozen and sweet treats, and much more.

Tickets are currently available on LAfoodfest.com and on Eventbrite and are expected to sell out as they have in previous years.



About The Festival The 8th Annual L.A. Food Fest is a one day only event on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The main event begins at 2pm and ends at 7pm inside the L.A. Coliseum. There will be plenty of food and drinks to enjoy from top chefs and restaurants, street stands and trucks.



All of the vendors are hand-picked, full lineup can be found here, to bring guests the best of the best and help you discover new favorites, too. Sample signature bites from a curated selection of 100+ food vendors from top restaurants and celebrity chefs to old school carts and stands plus craft beer gardens, craft cocktail bars, the iced coffee lounge and everyone’s favorite – their ice cream social.



Make sure not to miss their new Nuevo Gastropub, which will be an upscale build out and will be available to both VIP and GA featuring Mexico’s Top Talent anchored by chefs including Matteo Salas (Aperi, San Miguel de Allende), Pablo Salas (Amaranta, Toluca), Diego Hernández (Corazon de Tierra, Baja and Verlaine, WeHo), Paul Bentley (Magno Brasserie, Gdl), Olivier Deboise (J&G Grill, CDMX), Paco Ruano (Alcalde, Gdl) and Oso Campos (Tacos Kokopelli, Baja). Dante Ferrero (Alode, Monterrey) will also be grilling a whole cow, two goats and two pigs on site overnight for the event on his custom grill that’s being transported from Mexico. Plus, Chris Oh, founder of Seoul Sausage Co and co-founder of Hanjip, and Christian Page, executive chef at Cassell’s, will be grilling with all of these top chefs.



Enjoy the Gastrobpub alongside the event’s premium Tequila Tasting which features Mundo Cuervo, Tequila Sin Rival, G4, El Llano, Corazon Azul, Angel Bandito, Aguirre Tequila, Lucha Tequila, La Benedicion, and more.

Top Eats



New To The Scene the Chori Man

Pasta Sisters – with a vegan option

Fatamorgana

Strada Eateria

Copper Cow Vietnamese Coffee



Instagram Worthy Bites Naughty Churro – serving up their churro fried sandwich

Casa de Brisa – serving up their concha burger

Afters Ice Cream



Noteworthy Eats Fred 62

Petty Cash

Slater 50/50

Breakfast by Salt’s Cure



Vegetarian + Vegan Eats barcito

Popdup

Solti

Ubatuba Acai

Starry Kitchen/ Button Mash



Beer & Wine Stella Rosa

Baja Brewing Company

LA Brewer’s Guild



Desserts & Treats Enjoyer – vegan popsicles

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream – vegan flavors will be present as well

Wanderlust Creamery

Salt & Straw



Charitable Partners Along with working to become LA’s first zero waste food event, they are partnering with two special companies. L.A. Kitchen is a food recovery, job training, volunteer engagement, social enterprise, open source, healthy meal making machine of change, justice and opportunity. Imperfect Produce is a home produce delivery service focused on providing affordable fruits and vegetables to consumers. They do this by sourcing “ugly” fruits and vegetables that usually go to waste on farms.

All ticket buyers will be automatically entered into their sweepstakes with the big winners to be announced on stage at the event at 5:30pm.

&nbssp; Grand Prize:​ a trip for two to Tequila, Mexico sponsored by Mundo Cuervo, Delta and Aeromexico

First Prize​: One fully loaded URB-E foldable electric vehicle

Second Prize​: Three lucky winners will win signed copies of Nguyen Tran’s new cookbook

“Adventures in Starry Kitchen.” One of those lucky winners will also receive a private cooking class with the banana clad master of balls himself.

Runners Up​: Ten lucky Early Bird GA ticket buyers will have their pair of tickets upgraded to VIP