Guide To The 2017 L.A. Food Fest

Location
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
3911 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90037
www.lafoodfest.com
Parking will be available at several lots in the area surrounding the Coliseum. Event parking is $15-20 and more information about can be found here.
Dates
Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 2pm to 7pm
Tickets
General Admission
Tickets for the LA Food Fest are available for $65 online. Doors open at 3:30pm for GA ticket holders. Included with your ticket is a signature sampling from a curated selection of 100+ of Los Angeles, So Cal, Baja and Mexico City’s best award winning chefs, restaurants, trucks, street carts and stands, craft micro brews and a tequila tasting, caffeinated treats from their Iced Coffee Lounge, Chili with signature cocktails at one of their six bars, frozen and sweet treats, and much more.
Regular VIP
Tickets for regular VIP are $95. Ticker holders will get in an hour and a half earlier (at 2pm) than those with general admission tickets. VIP includes a separate entrance, access to the VIP lounge, signature samplings from a curated selection of 100+ of Los Angeles, So Cal, Baja and Mexico City’s best award winning chefs, restaurants, trucks, street carts and stands, craft micro brews and a tequila tasting, caffeinated treats from their Iced Coffee Lounge, Chili with signature cocktails at one of their six bars, frozen and sweet treats, and much more.
Tickets are currently available on LAfoodfest.com and on Eventbrite and are expected to sell out as they have in previous years.
About The Festival
The 8th Annual L.A. Food Fest is a one day only event on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The main event begins at 2pm and ends at 7pm inside the L.A. Coliseum. There will be plenty of food and drinks to enjoy from top chefs and restaurants, street stands and trucks.
All of the vendors are hand-picked, full lineup can be found here, to bring guests the best of the best and help you discover new favorites, too. Sample signature bites from a curated selection of 100+ food vendors from top restaurants and celebrity chefs to old school carts and stands plus craft beer gardens, craft cocktail bars, the iced coffee lounge and everyone’s favorite – their ice cream social.
Make sure not to miss their new Nuevo Gastropub, which will be an upscale build out and will be available to both VIP and GA featuring Mexico’s Top Talent anchored by chefs including Matteo Salas (Aperi, San Miguel de Allende), Pablo Salas (Amaranta, Toluca), Diego Hernández (Corazon de Tierra, Baja and Verlaine, WeHo), Paul Bentley (Magno Brasserie, Gdl), Olivier Deboise (J&G Grill, CDMX), Paco Ruano (Alcalde, Gdl) and Oso Campos (Tacos Kokopelli, Baja). Dante Ferrero (Alode, Monterrey) will also be grilling a whole cow, two goats and two pigs on site overnight for the event on his custom grill that’s being transported from Mexico. Plus, Chris Oh, founder of Seoul Sausage Co and co-founder of Hanjip, and Christian Page, executive chef at Cassell’s, will be grilling with all of these top chefs.
Enjoy the Gastrobpub alongside the event’s premium Tequila Tasting which features Mundo Cuervo, Tequila Sin Rival, G4, El Llano, Corazon Azul, Angel Bandito, Aguirre Tequila, Lucha Tequila, La Benedicion, and more.
New To The Scene
- the Chori Man
- Pasta Sisters – with a vegan option
- Fatamorgana
- Strada Eateria
- Copper Cow Vietnamese Coffee
Instagram Worthy Bites
- Naughty Churro – serving up their churro fried sandwich
- Casa de Brisa – serving up their concha burger
- Afters Ice Cream
Noteworthy Eats
- Fred 62
- Petty Cash
- Slater 50/50
- Breakfast by Salt’s Cure
Vegetarian + Vegan Eats
- barcito
- Popdup
- Solti
- Ubatuba Acai
- Starry Kitchen/ Button Mash
Beer & Wine
- Stella Rosa
- Baja Brewing Company
- LA Brewer’s Guild
Desserts & Treats
- Enjoyer – vegan popsicles
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream – vegan flavors will be present as well
- Wanderlust Creamery
- Salt & Straw
Charitable Partners
Along with working to become LA’s first zero waste food event, they are partnering with two special companies. L.A. Kitchen is a food recovery, job training, volunteer engagement, social enterprise, open source, healthy meal making machine of change, justice and opportunity. Imperfect Produce is a home produce delivery service focused on providing affordable fruits and vegetables to consumers. They do this by sourcing “ugly” fruits and vegetables that usually go to waste on farms.
All ticket buyers will be automatically entered into their sweepstakes with the big winners to be announced on stage at the event at 5:30pm.
&nbssp;
- Grand Prize: a trip for two to Tequila, Mexico sponsored by Mundo Cuervo, Delta and Aeromexico
- First Prize: One fully loaded URB-E foldable electric vehicle
- Second Prize: Three lucky winners will win signed copies of Nguyen Tran’s new cookbook
- “Adventures in Starry Kitchen.” One of those lucky winners will also receive a private cooking class with the banana clad master of balls himself.
- Runners Up: Ten lucky Early Bird GA ticket buyers will have their pair of tickets upgraded to VIP