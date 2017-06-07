Teenage Hiker Falls 75 Feet To His Death Above Arcadia

June 7, 2017 6:14 AM
ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA.com) — A teenage hiker died after falling from a cliff in the hills above Arcadia Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to the popular hiking area just before 8 p.m.

The 18-year-old man was hiking with friends when he slipped and fell about 75 feet, north of Hermit Falls, in the Chantry Flats Recreation Area, north of Sierra Madre. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Megan Broussard said she was hiking nearby with two friends when they heard a “loud bang” then yells for help.

“I tried going down there but it was too steep,” she said.

A fire department rescue helicopter was called in to help with the recovery effort.

