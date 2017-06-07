DC Bar To Offer Free Drinks For Every Trump Tweet During Comey Testimony

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Washington D.C. bar is offering a free round of drinks every time President Trump tweets about former FBI Director James Comey during his Senate testimony Thursday.
Union Pub posted their drink offering on their Facebook page: “We open at 9:30AM & buying a round of drinks for the house every time Trump Tweets about Comey during his testimony! This “special” will run til Comey’s testimony is over, or 4pm, whichever is earlier.”
Thursday will be the first time Comey appears in front of Congress since being fired by President Trump last month.
The former head of the FBI is expected to testify about the investigation of Russia’s involvement in the past election.
