Former Coach Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Young Students

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a former coach who was accused of sexually molesting elementary school students was found guilty Wednesday.
Ronnie Lee Roman, 44, was found guilty of molesting girls while he worked at two elementary schools, the Los Angeles County D.A.’s Office announced.
Jurors deliberated for more than a day before finding Roman guilty of seven counts of lewd act on a child. Special allegations of multiple victims were also found to be true.
Roman is scheduled to be sentenced July 19. He faces up to 105 years to life in state prison.
Deputy D.A. Whelma Llanos of the Sex Crimes Division prosecuted the case.
Roman worked as a coach for an after-school program in Los Angeles. Dating as far back as 2002, he sexually assaulted victims, ranging in age from 8 to 11 years old.
Roman worked at Cahuenga Elementary and Vine Elementary schools. Officials said isx of the sexual assaults happened on school grounds and another occurred at the victim’s home.