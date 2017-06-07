Caught On Video: Man Followed From Casino Attacked, Shot

GARDENA (CBSLA.com) — A man who had just left a Gardena casino was shot in the hand early Wednesday after being attacked by at least two men who followed him to a nearby gas station.
The shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. at a gas station across the way from the Lucky Lady Casino, 1045 W. Rosecrans Ave.
The man had just left the casino with his winnings when police say at least two men followed him out of the parking lot and rear-ended him, to get him to park in a Chevron gas station and 7-Eleven convenience store.
Security video shows the man parking and waiting for the men to come out before a struggle ensues.
At least two shots were fired. The man was struck in the hand and his head was grazed.
The robbery suspects took off in small gray SUV with the money.