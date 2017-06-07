Black Girl Pictured Underneath Image Of Noose In School’s Chat Room

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Fifteen-year-old Aina Adewunmi was shocked when she saw a picture of her with a noose and something drawn around her neck posted in a chemistry chat room for Palisades Charter High school.

“Oh my god, it’s me being lynched,” Adewunmi said. “Looking at an image of yourself like that hurts.”

Aina transferred to the charter school in January and says while she was immediately accepted by the majority of the students, Three boys used racial slurs and then posted the image on May 23.

“I got up and told the principal immediately and nipped it in the bud,” she said.

The picture was taken days before without her knowledge.

“When I saw my child depicted like that it was hurtful,” Her mother Tracy Adewunmi said.

The boys have apologized and were suspended for the last few days of the school year but Aina’s mother says that’s not enough.

“The first step expel the students and second step educate the population that this is not acceptable.” Aina’s mother said.

She says the police are investigating the case and the family has hired an attorney.

As For Aina, she says she’s looking forward to returning to school here in the fall.

“I think Pali is a great school.”