Best Restaurants For Father’s Day Brunch In Orange County

After all he does for you, dad deserves a nice brunch on Father’s Day. Whether he’s the type of guy who likes a cool ocean breeze with his meal, or a little art and culture, there’s a perfect brunch spot out there for him.



Vue Restaurant

Laguna Cliffs Marriot Resort & Spa

25135 Park Lantern

Dana Point, CA 9262

(949) 661-5000

www.lagunacliffs.com Laguna Cliffs Marriot Resort & Spa25135 Park LanternDana Point, CA 9262(949) 661-5000 This Father’s Day, Vue Restaurant in Dana Point will be serving up a special BBQ brunch. From 10:30am to 2pm, adults can enjoy the meal for just $38, while children aged 5-12 can eat for just $15! With a unique ambience and a gorgeous setting, it is the perfect place to celebrate. Offerings for this special menu include salads like their roasted vegetable salad with fresh spinach, or their squashes with seasonal arrangements, as well as a New England clam chowder, and more. Then, for your entree, order something hot off the grill, including a New York strip steak to order, as well as all beef hot dogs and Bratwurst, and certified Angus half pound burgers



Oak Grill

690 Newport Center Dr

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 760-4920

www.oakgrillnb.com 690 Newport Center DrNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 760-4920 Celebrate Father’s Day at Oak Grill for either brunch or dinner this year! For brunch, enjoy items from their menu like freshly baked breakfast pastries, a fresh fruit plate, their Belgian waffle with fresh strawberries, vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream, as well as buttermilk pancakes, a great eggs benedict dish, and much more! You can even build your own omelete too! In addition, there will be sandwiches, burgers and salads to enjoy. And, while technically not a brunch, Oak Grill’s Father’s Day dinner menu is definitely a must this year. Offering a family-friendly smoked BBQ Sunday supper, dads and family members alike can enjoy items like the Tomahawk steak with fries, broccolini, and bordelaise sauce, and the surf & turf with a filet of beef, lobster tail, mashed potatoes, haricot verts and bordelaise sauce.



The Beachcomber at Crystal Cove

15 Crystal Cove

Newport Coast, CA 92657

(949) 376-6900

www.thebeachcombercafe.com 15 Crystal CoveNewport Coast, CA 92657(949) 376-6900 If dad wants to celebrate in a festive environment in one of Orange County’s best areas, then The Beachcomber at Crystal Cove is perfect. For the special day their Father’s Day special beer and brunch menu will delight dad with plenty of options. Start off with ice cold craft beer, Champagne, mimosa’s, soda, or coffee. You’ll have a choice of plenty of entree’s, including surf and turf, grilled steak and eggs, a farmer’s veggie frittata, a seared yellowfin tuna salad, giant BBQ beef ribs, Maine lobster enchiladas and much more.



Sapphire

1200 S Coast Hwy #101

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-9888

www.sapphirellc.com 1200 S Coast Hwy #101Laguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 715-9888 Offering comfort food inspired by cousins from around the world, Sapphire Laguna is participating in Father’s Day as well. While the cuisine at Sapphire Laguna is characterized by Chef Ghahreman’s distinctive international style, its concentration is on the freshest possible local ingredients. With this in mind, the menu for Father’s Day will include items like a summer tomato salad to start. For your main course, choose one of the following items: a tasty eggs Benedict dish, an orange scented brioche French toast with summer peaches, raspberries and Vermont maple syrup, a shrimp and crab omelette, a soy braised pork belly, a BBQ beef short rib sandwich, and a grilled ribeye steak with wild mushroom ragu, rosemary potatoes and bordelaise sauce. Hungry for dessert? We bet you are! Choose from a dark chocolate creme brulee, a strawberry rhubarb crumble with vanilla ice cream or an espresso cream pie!