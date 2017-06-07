Best Restaurants For Father’s Day Brunch In Orange County

Vue Restaurant
Laguna Cliffs Marriot Resort & Spa
25135 Park Lantern
Dana Point, CA 9262
(949) 661-5000
www.lagunacliffs.com
This Father’s Day, Vue Restaurant in Dana Point will be serving up a special BBQ brunch. From 10:30am to 2pm, adults can enjoy the meal for just $38, while children aged 5-12 can eat for just $15! With a unique ambience and a gorgeous setting, it is the perfect place to celebrate. Offerings for this special menu include salads like their roasted vegetable salad with fresh spinach, or their squashes with seasonal arrangements, as well as a New England clam chowder, and more. Then, for your entree, order something hot off the grill, including a New York strip steak to order, as well as all beef hot dogs and Bratwurst, and certified Angus half pound burgers
Oak Grill
690 Newport Center Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 760-4920
www.oakgrillnb.com
Celebrate Father’s Day at Oak Grill for either brunch or dinner this year! For brunch, enjoy items from their menu like freshly baked breakfast pastries, a fresh fruit plate, their Belgian waffle with fresh strawberries, vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream, as well as buttermilk pancakes, a great eggs benedict dish, and much more! You can even build your own omelete too! In addition, there will be sandwiches, burgers and salads to enjoy. And, while technically not a brunch, Oak Grill’s Father’s Day dinner menu is definitely a must this year. Offering a family-friendly smoked BBQ Sunday supper, dads and family members alike can enjoy items like the Tomahawk steak with fries, broccolini, and bordelaise sauce, and the surf & turf with a filet of beef, lobster tail, mashed potatoes, haricot verts and bordelaise sauce.
The Beachcomber at Crystal Cove
15 Crystal Cove
Newport Coast, CA 92657
(949) 376-6900
www.thebeachcombercafe.com
If dad wants to celebrate in a festive environment in one of Orange County’s best areas, then The Beachcomber at Crystal Cove is perfect. For the special day their Father’s Day special beer and brunch menu will delight dad with plenty of options. Start off with ice cold craft beer, Champagne, mimosa’s, soda, or coffee. You’ll have a choice of plenty of entree’s, including surf and turf, grilled steak and eggs, a farmer’s veggie frittata, a seared yellowfin tuna salad, giant BBQ beef ribs, Maine lobster enchiladas and much more.
Sapphire
1200 S Coast Hwy #101
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 715-9888
www.sapphirellc.com
Offering comfort food inspired by cousins from around the world, Sapphire Laguna is participating in Father’s Day as well. While the cuisine at Sapphire Laguna is characterized by Chef Ghahreman’s distinctive international style, its concentration is on the freshest possible local ingredients. With this in mind, the menu for Father’s Day will include items like a summer tomato salad to start. For your main course, choose one of the following items: a tasty eggs Benedict dish, an orange scented brioche French toast with summer peaches, raspberries and Vermont maple syrup, a shrimp and crab omelette, a soy braised pork belly, a BBQ beef short rib sandwich, and a grilled ribeye steak with wild mushroom ragu, rosemary potatoes and bordelaise sauce. Hungry for dessert? We bet you are! Choose from a dark chocolate creme brulee, a strawberry rhubarb crumble with vanilla ice cream or an espresso cream pie!
Fig & Olive
151 Newport Center Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 877-3005
www.figandolive.com
Bring the whole family for an outing at one of Orange County’s finest restaurants. At Fig & Olive, you’re guaranteed a great meal. So, treat dad to something special at their Newport Beach outpost, located along the coast at Fashion Island. Surrounded by olive trees, beautiful gardens, you’ll have the option to sit indoors or outdoors and enjoy their three course prix fixe brunch menu, including items a crab salad with celery, snow peas, green apples, jumbo lump crab and pink peppercorn, as well as avocado toast, French Toast, steak and eggs, a French omelete and more. For dessert, Fig & Olive will be offering items like chocolate pot de creme and a special strawberry treat. Looking for a later meal? Fig & Olive will be also celebrating with a special Father’s Day dinner menu. Items include a gazpacho soup, the Fig & Olive salad with manchego cheese, sea scallops, as well as primavera risotto, a branzino, a filet mignon with haricot vert, mashed potatoes and olive oil bernaise and many other items. Dinner can be enjoyed prix fixe for $55, or with a special wine pairing for an extra $30.