What You’re Drinking: Top Summer Cocktails In Los Angeles

Summer vibes are floating in the air, and many new bars and several classic haunts have introduced cocktails for the season. Take note because these are just a few of the must-hit spots you should have on your list.



Perfect Day

Sawyer

www.sawyerlosangeles.com Sawyer3709 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90026(323) 641-3709 Silver Lake’s beautifully decorated Sawyer restaurant is pulling out all the stops for summer by introducing a long list of delicious cocktails. Have a sip from their Perfect Day cocktail with Vodka, carrot, ginger, tumeric and lemon or their Sketch for Summer with tequila, blackberry, grapefruit and lime, and you’ll feel like summer is in full swing! Other standout drinks include their Stick n Poke with hibiscus infused Gin, apple vermouth, Campari and rhubarb, a Michelada with spicy house mix, Olympia, lime and Sriracha salt, as well as the Dry Wood with Mezcal, apple, celery, cinnamon and lime! Grab a drink at the bar, or a seat at their cozy tables and eat from their tasty food menu.



Killing Thyme

White Horse Lounge

www.whitehorsepasadena.com White Horse Lounge41 South De Lacey AvenuePasadena, CA 91105(626) 583-9013 Old Town Pasadena’s ushered in new energy in the last few years, including the revamp of White Horse Lounge. A complete overhaul of the menu introduced an array of new cocktails fashioned by an award-winning team. The Killing Thyme features torched thyme in a blend of gin, elderflower liqueur, lavender and aperol, creating an inspired, aromatic and herbal version of a negroni.



Menorca Fizz

Soca

www.soca-la.com Soca14015 Ventura BoulevardSherman Oaks, CA 91423(818) 301-4300 It’s gin, gin and more gin at Soca, one of Sherman Oaks’ newest additions to Ventura Boulevard. Cool off with the San Fernando Valley steak and seafood restaurant’s cocktail program that also features a number of Spanish-style gin and tonic cocktails. Before you dive into the tonics, try the Menorca Fizz made with Mahon gin, bay leaf-infused simple syrup, fresh citrus juice and an impressive amount of frothy egg whites. Soca also offers a well-mannered and cosmopolitan happy hour every day, so you can enjoy a taste of what’s to offer before grabbing a complete meal.



Mr. Jinks

Bar 1886 at The Raymond

www.theraymond.com Bar 1886 at The Raymond1250 South Fair Oaks AvenuePasadena, CA 91105(626) 441-3136 Bar 1886 debuted a taste of its new cocktail menu at this year’s Masters of Taste at the Rose Bowl. Go for the Mr. Jinks, which feels like a quick jaunt to the tropics thanks to gin, coconut honey, lemon and a touch of nutmeg. It’s very easy to drink, so sip slowly. A couple of coupes later, you’ll no doubt be best friends with Mr. Jinks.



Copa d’Oro

Copa d’Oro

www.copadoro.com Copa d’Oro217 BroadwaySanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 576-3030 Copa d’Oro’s gin and tonic toys with one of the season’s best fruits, creating a playful twist on a classic cocktail. Summer’s sweet strawberries float alongside effervescent lime wheels and mint sprigs in herbaceous gin and tonic water. If warm summer nights reduce your inhibition to drink on a Monday night, all-night happy hour kicks off the first work day of the week.



The Feelings Catcher

The Lincoln

www.thelincolnvenice.com The Lincoln2536 Lincoln BoulevardVenice, CA 90291(310) 822-1715 We’re well past the fall/winter cuffing season and have officially entered the summer fling stage. The Lincoln appeals to your summer loving tendencies with The Feelings Catcher. Whiskey, lemon, basil, blackberry and aloe come together for a potent, fruity cocktail that makes it too easy to down the brown during those day drinking sessions.



Tell It To My Heart

Salazar

www.salazarla.com Salazar2490 Fletcher DriveLos Angeles, CA 90039 When Salazar has a mezcal cocktail on the menu, you know something good is brewing. Coconut-infused mezcal, lillet, coconut water, strawberry, and mint make up the Tell It To My Heart, one of the newest additions to the bunch. Enjoy a few of these on the patio during brunch for a perfect Sunday Funday.



Sherry Cobbler

Brack Shop Tavern

www.brackshoptavern.com Brack Shop Tavern525 West 7th StreetLos Angeles, CA 90014(213) 232-8657 Brack Shop Tavern’s Sherry Cobbler is a playful pun without any fruit in the mix. Sherry, curaçao, mint and citrus create a cocktail you might not expect to find at a sports bar, but Brack Shop Tavern isn’t your average sports bar. Slide into a table or head right to the bar where you can enjoy quality cocktails while watching your favorite team.



Tamarind Margarita

XOC Tequila Grill

www.xoctequilagrill.com XOC Tequila Grill6316 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1110Woodland Hills, CA 91367(818) 992-7930 XOC (pronounced shaw-k) Tequila Grill added a Tamarind Margarita to its summer menu that combines all the sweet, sour and potent elements a margarita demands. Blanco tequila, tamarind syrup, chilli and lime are just what you need when the temperatures in LA begin to soar. The restaurant also offers happy hour in its bar every day, so if you’re looking for another reason to head to Woodland Hills, now you have it.