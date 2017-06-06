What You’re Drinking: Top Summer Cocktails In Los Angeles

June 6, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Best of Los Angeles, Chrystal Baker, Cocktails, Eat.See.Play, Sawyer, Summer Drinks
Summer vibes are floating in the air, and many new bars and several classic haunts have introduced cocktails for the season. Take note because these are just a few of the must-hit spots you should have on your list.

perfect day What Youre Drinking: Top Summer Cocktails In Los Angeles

(credit: Sawyer)


Perfect Day
Sawyer
3709 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 641-3709
www.sawyerlosangeles.com

Silver Lake’s beautifully decorated Sawyer restaurant is pulling out all the stops for summer by introducing a long list of delicious cocktails. Have a sip from their Perfect Day cocktail with Vodka, carrot, ginger, tumeric and lemon or their Sketch for Summer with tequila, blackberry, grapefruit and lime, and you’ll feel like summer is in full swing! Other standout drinks include their Stick n Poke with hibiscus infused Gin, apple vermouth, Campari and rhubarb, a Michelada with spicy house mix, Olympia, lime and Sriracha salt, as well as the Dry Wood with Mezcal, apple, celery, cinnamon and lime! Grab a drink at the bar, or a seat at their cozy tables and eat from their tasty food menu.

killing thyme white horse lounge What Youre Drinking: Top Summer Cocktails In Los Angeles

(Credit: Veronica An)


Killing Thyme
White Horse Lounge
41 South De Lacey Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 583-9013
www.whitehorsepasadena.com

Old Town Pasadena’s ushered in new energy in the last few years, including the revamp of White Horse Lounge. A complete overhaul of the menu introduced an array of new cocktails fashioned by an award-winning team. The Killing Thyme features torched thyme in a blend of gin, elderflower liqueur, lavender and aperol, creating an inspired, aromatic and herbal version of a negroni.

menorca fizz soca soca What Youre Drinking: Top Summer Cocktails In Los Angeles

(Credit: Soca)


Menorca Fizz
Soca
14015 Ventura Boulevard
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 301-4300
www.soca-la.com

It’s gin, gin and more gin at Soca, one of Sherman Oaks’ newest additions to Ventura Boulevard. Cool off with the San Fernando Valley steak and seafood restaurant’s cocktail program that also features a number of Spanish-style gin and tonic cocktails. Before you dive into the tonics, try the Menorca Fizz made with Mahon gin, bay leaf-infused simple syrup, fresh citrus juice and an impressive amount of frothy egg whites. Soca also offers a well-mannered and cosmopolitan happy hour every day, so you can enjoy a taste of what’s to offer before grabbing a complete meal.

mr jinks 1886 1886 f What Youre Drinking: Top Summer Cocktails In Los Angeles

(Credit: Courtesy of 1886 Bar)


Mr. Jinks
Bar 1886 at The Raymond
1250 South Fair Oaks Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 441-3136
www.theraymond.com

Bar 1886 debuted a taste of its new cocktail menu at this year’s Masters of Taste at the Rose Bowl. Go for the Mr. Jinks, which feels like a quick jaunt to the tropics thanks to gin, coconut honey, lemon and a touch of nutmeg. It’s very easy to drink, so sip slowly. A couple of coupes later, you’ll no doubt be best friends with Mr. Jinks.

gin tonic copa style copa d27oro What Youre Drinking: Top Summer Cocktails In Los Angeles

(credit: Copa d’Oro)


Copa d’Oro
Copa d’Oro
217 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 576-3030
www.copadoro.com

Copa d’Oro’s gin and tonic toys with one of the season’s best fruits, creating a playful twist on a classic cocktail. Summer’s sweet strawberries float alongside effervescent lime wheels and mint sprigs in herbaceous gin and tonic water. If warm summer nights reduce your inhibition to drink on a Monday night, all-night happy hour kicks off the first work day of the week.

feelings catcher 1 the lincoln the lincoln What Youre Drinking: Top Summer Cocktails In Los Angeles

(Credit: The Lincoln)


The Feelings Catcher
The Lincoln
2536 Lincoln Boulevard
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 822-1715
www.thelincolnvenice.com

We’re well past the fall/winter cuffing season and have officially entered the summer fling stage. The Lincoln appeals to your summer loving tendencies with The Feelings Catcher. Whiskey, lemon, basil, blackberry and aloe come together for a potent, fruity cocktail that makes it too easy to down the brown during those day drinking sessions.

salazar tell it to my heart salazar What Youre Drinking: Top Summer Cocktails In Los Angeles

(Credit: Salazar)


Tell It To My Heart
Salazar
2490 Fletcher Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90039
www.salazarla.com

When Salazar has a mezcal cocktail on the menu, you know something good is brewing. Coconut-infused mezcal, lillet, coconut water, strawberry, and mint make up the Tell It To My Heart, one of the newest additions to the bunch. Enjoy a few of these on the patio during brunch for a perfect Sunday Funday.

brack shop tavern sherry cobbler brack shop tavern What Youre Drinking: Top Summer Cocktails In Los Angeles

(Credit: Brack Shop Tavern)


Sherry Cobbler
Brack Shop Tavern
525 West 7th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 232-8657
www.brackshoptavern.com

Brack Shop Tavern’s Sherry Cobbler is a playful pun without any fruit in the mix. Sherry, curaçao, mint and citrus create a cocktail you might not expect to find at a sports bar, but Brack Shop Tavern isn’t your average sports bar. Slide into a table or head right to the bar where you can enjoy quality cocktails while watching your favorite team.

xoc tequila grill mg 1434 xoc tequila grill What Youre Drinking: Top Summer Cocktails In Los Angeles

(Credit: XOC Tequila Grill)


Tamarind Margarita
XOC Tequila Grill
6316 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1110
Woodland Hills, CA 91367
(818) 992-7930
www.xoctequilagrill.com

XOC (pronounced shaw-k) Tequila Grill added a Tamarind Margarita to its summer menu that combines all the sweet, sour and potent elements a margarita demands. Blanco tequila, tamarind syrup, chilli and lime are just what you need when the temperatures in LA begin to soar. The restaurant also offers happy hour in its bar every day, so if you’re looking for another reason to head to Woodland Hills, now you have it.

unicorn horchata chris wormald What Youre Drinking: Top Summer Cocktails In Los Angeles

(Credit: Chris Wormald)


Unicorn Horchata
Block Party HP
5052 York Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90042
www.blockpartyhlp.com

Block Party’s new summer menu drops June 1, which is good because they’ve been teasing social media followers with enticing shots of what’s to come. Watermelon mimosas, summer tintos and xxx are a few of the cocktails in the starting line up, plus the Unicorn Horchata. It’s a housemade concoction of white chocolate mole horchata, vino de agave, blue unicorn “majik” and champagne gummy bears. Start your countdown to June now.

Chrystal Baker is a freelance food and events contributor for CBS Los Angeles, Basil Magazine and Frugivore Magazine. She is the co-editor of a recipe blog, The Duo Dishes, and manages her own lifestyle and travel blog, Any and Everywhere.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch