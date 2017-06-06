WATCH: Seinfeld Awkwardly Shuns Kesha’s Hug Request

94.7 Fresh FM June 6, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Jerry Seinfeld, Ke$sha

WASHINGTON (CBS) – In an extremely awkward exchange, comedian Jerry Seinfeld turned down a request from singer Kesha for a hug three times while conducting an interview Monday night.

Seinfeld was being interviewed at the David Lynch Foundation’s Night of Laughter and Song at the Kennedy Center by radio DJ Tommy McFly, host of 94.7 Fresh FM’s The Tommy Show, when the awkward moment occurred.

During the interview, Kesha ran up to Seinfeld and asked for a hug. He turned her down with a brisk “no, thanks,” not once, not twice, but three times before she ran off.

“I don’t know who that was,” he told McFly.

Watch the exchange below.

