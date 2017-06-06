Villa Park Elementary Declared Clear Of Rat, Roach Infestation

VILLA PARK (CBSLA.com) — An infestation of rats and roaches forced students temporarily out of Villa Park Elementary School.
Orange Unified School District officials confirmed Tuesday morning that Villa Park Elementary’s multi-purpose room was free of rats and roaches, an issue that forced officials to move to classes to Serrano Elementary School temporarily.
Orange County’s vector control and health care officials conducted the inspection.
The infestation was first discovered when staff and students reported being bitten by bugs. An investigation identified rodent mites, and district officials say that work preparing to demolish a vacant 1920’s building on campus may have disturbed the rodents that naturally live in Southern California’s bushes and trees.