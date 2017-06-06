Scherzer Fans 14 Dodgers To Lead Nationals To 2-1 Win

June 6, 2017 10:46 PM
Filed Under: Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 14, outpitching Brandon McCarthy and leading the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers that ended with a testy exchange between the teams Tuesday night.

With a runner on second base, Koda Glover fanned Yasiel Puig for the final out and shouted in the direction of home plate. Puig walked toward the mound and twice appeared to ask Glover what he said.

Glover took off his cap and tossed aside his glove as players from both teams quickly intervened to keep the two separated. Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman pulled Glover away, and nothing escalated before both squads headed off the field.

Both starting pitchers went seven innings and allowed only three hits. Scherzer’s first 11 outs came on strikeouts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch