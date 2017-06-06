2 Drivers Trapped In North Hollywood Collision

June 6, 2017 8:07 PM
Filed Under: North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Two drivers were trapped after a three-vehicle collision in North Hollywood Tuesday night.

The collision occurred at 7:26 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Whitsett Avenue. All three vehicles had a driver but no passengers, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

Two of the three drivers, a 57-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. They were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

The third driver, a 22-year-old man, was evaluated at the scene.

Whitsett Avenue was closed in both directions.

The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed.

