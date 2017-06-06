Missing ACT Test Score Infuriates Hard-Working Students, Parents

WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — For students from many schools it’s been months of studying and thousands of dollars spent on tutoring for possibly nothing in return.

Jewlz Fahn’s twin daughters from Pacific Palisades are among the 125 students who took the ACT and whose test scores are reportedly missing. The ACT is a crucial test for students to get into colleges. Her daughters like dozens of other students took the test April 8 but have been told the scores are missing.

“All we want are answers. I think most of all, we want our children’s scores.” Fahn said.

The scores are dependent on which colleges will accept a student. Plus in order to apply for early action or early decision, colleges need their scores by a certain deadline.

“I’m really frustrated because I know I did really well,” Sarah Fahn said.

ACT gave us a statement in part is says:

“ACT sincerely regrets any inconvenience that impacted students and their families may experience as a result of this very unfortunate situation.”

Now the students are back to studying during their summer break as ACT has offered the students whose scores went missing to take the test again, no charge June 10.

“I’m not prepared for that. That’s not enough time for me,” Hannah Fahn said

ACT also says that they are still hopeful they will find these students test scores.