Man Killed In Lincoln Heights Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A man was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln Heights and died at the scene.
The shooting was reported at 2:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Johnston Street, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
The victim, whose name was not immediately available, was between 25 and 30 years old, Capt. Ruby Flores of the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Station told reporters at the scene.
A man about the same age as the victim was seen running from the area, Madison said.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)