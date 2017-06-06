California Legislator Gomez Wins US House Spot, While Compton Mayor Keeps Seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California legislator backed by the Democratic establishment and supporters of Bernie Sanders has been elected to Congress.
State Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez defeated rival Robert Lee Ahn Tuesday to claim the open seat in the 34th Congressional District that runs through downtown Los Angeles.
The low-turnout runoff between two Democrats was influenced by racial politics.
Gomez is the son of Mexican immigrants in a district where half the voters are Latino.
Ahn is the son of Korean immigrants and was trying to become the first Korean-American in the U.S. House in nearly two decades.
The seat became vacant when longtime Rep. Xavier Becerra, another Democrat, stepped down after being appointed state attorney general.
In Compton, incumbent Mayor Aja Brown led with 60 percent of votes counted against challenger Omar Bradley to retain her seat.
