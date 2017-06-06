Dodgers Minor League Affiliate Apologizes For ‘Hourglass Appreciation Night’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers is under fire for a planned “Hourglass Appreciation Night” promotion.
A news release promoting the event was removed from the the Ogden Raptors website Monday.
Promising fans a chance to pose with “gorgeous women whose curves rival those of any stud pitching prospect!”, the announcement said a different woman would appear each half-inning and pose for pictures with fans during the Aug. 11 game.
A screenshot of the now-deleted posting on the Raptors’ website.
The Raptors are a minor league affiliate Dodgers based in Ogden, Utah, about 40 miles north of Salt lake City.
A statement released Tuesday from Ogden Raptors President Dave Baggott called the announcement an “unauthorized press release” and apologized on behalf of the Raptors, Dodgers, the Pioneer Baseball League and Minor League Baseball “to anyone who was offended by the promotion itself and the contents of the press release”.
There was no immediate comment from Dodgers officials.
Another Utah minor-league baseball team, the Orem Owlz, apologized and canceled a promotion called “Caucasian Heritage Night” in 2015.
