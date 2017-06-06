Calls For #BoycottSears Return Over ‘Free Palestine’ Shirts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Sears is now selling “Free Palestine” t-shirts – and some shoppers are calling for a boycott over the move.

The department store’s website features more than a dozen search results for the word “Palestine”, including shirts that read “Free Gaza”, “End Israeli Occupation” and other similar phrases.

One shirt design features the image of a head-covered terrorist inside the shape of a Palestinian flag, while another shirt sports a clenched fist in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

Perhaps the most controversial item on the site is a shirt that reads “Free Palestine” over an image of the outline of the entire state of Israel.

The shirts all appeared to be sold by German clothing company Spread Shirt.

Jewish advocacy group B’nai B’rith issued a statement saying: “We are appalled at Sears jumping into a geo-political issue by selling glib t-shirts that proclaim ‘Free Palestine’ – seriously?”

After reports began circulating on social media, the hashtag “#BoycottSears” reemerged Tuesday morning.

Aww that's so cute! A Hail Mary by @Sears to stir up some attention to remain relevant. I'd say #boycottsears but every1 already has 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uSCvZSquv0 — A (@aslk888) June 6, 2017

#boycottsears shameful hateful militant shirt Free Palestine from Israel Pull bad product off shelves. Every Jew & Christian support Israel — Andrea Joy Bellitto (@Pandy1969) June 6, 2017

@Sears SHAME on you for being so ignorant. Get these OFF your website. #boycottsears pic.twitter.com/DID34z3Nur — Sari Setton (@SarSet) June 6, 2017

I will no longer be shopping at @Sears for selling "Free Palestine" shirts that show a map of the entire State of #Israel #BoycottSears — alex berger (@alexberger56) June 6, 2017

The same hashtag was used back in February after Sears and other retailers announced they would no longer sell some items from Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessories line.