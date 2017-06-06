Big Battle Brewing Over Brentwood Dog Park

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA.com) – A controversy is brewing over improvements to a Brentwood park that have owners upset their dogs could get hurt.

Veterans Barrington Park at 333 South Barrington Ave. used to have two dog parks, one for big dogs and another for small dogs. However, it closed its small dog park last month as part of a $200,000 beautification project approved by the city.

The two dog parks have now been combined into one smaller park. Some small dog owners told CBS2 Tuesday they are concerned for their dogs’ safety.

“We used to have a place where we could bring our dogs, feel very comfortable, know that they were with dogs their similar size,” Brentwood resident Jenny Closter said.

“In a moment’s notice something could go wrong and that’s it,” Closter added.

Residents say the dog parks were separated several years ago following the death of a small dog who was attacked by a big dog.

The park sits on land owned by Veterans Affairs, but that is managed by the city. The park renovation will include building a memorial to veterans.

“There’s a lot of people who want to do away with the dog park all together,” Veteran Ronnie Schell said.

Residents have started a petition to save the small dog park. It had about 200 signatures as of Tuesday.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.