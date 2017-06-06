Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Los Angeles

Summertime often coincides with taking on some thrill seeking activities. The weather and long days are on your side when you embark upon (for some, once-in-a-lifetime) activities that get the heart pumping and ignite the thrill that lies within many. You don’t have to be experienced in any one activity, you just have to have the taste for adventure. Southern California has a wide range of adrenaline boosting pastimes like ziplining, parasailing, skydiving, and mountain biking, and there are a variety of companies that deliver on extreme.

Skull Canyon Zipline

13540 Temescal Canyon Road

Corona, CA 92883

(951) 471-0999

www.skullcanyon.com/home When you are zipping through the beautiful mountainous terrain of Southern California, you can’t help but catch a thrill. Skull Canyon Zipline offers amazing eco-tours through 160 acres of undisturbed landscape. The monster course is the obvious choice for thrill seekers. Skull Canyon Zipline takes you on a 45-minute hike and connects you to seven different ziplines (about 9,100 feet of cable) about 300 feet above ground. If you are new to the thrill, Skull Canyon Zipline offers an original but very fun package for beginners. Packages range from $85 to $160 per person.

Marina del Rey Parasailing

13717 Fiji Way

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

(310) 306-2222

www.marinadelreyparasailing.com “Wow” doesn’t really encapsulate the feeling when you are soaring 800 feet above the Pacific Ocean. For this breathtaking experience, get in touch with Marina del Rey Parasailing which helps to make unforgettable summer memories. Braver types typically opt for the Magnum Flight (a standard flight is also available, which takes you to 500 feet). You’ll float above Santa Monica Bay giving you an ooh-aah view of the Santa Monica Pier, Venice Beach and Malibu. Keep an eye out for dolphins (July-August is the optimal time for seeing these friendly mammals), whales and seals. Price ranges $85 to $95 per person.

Skydive Elsinore

20701 Cereal St.

Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

(951) 245-9939

www.skydiveelsinore.com Skydiving is one of the ultimate experiences for adrenaline junkies. Whether you have experience or not, local skydivers choose Skydive Elsinore for its commitment to safety and comfort. New skydivers typically enroll in the tandem skydive program that trains you to plunge right in with United States Parachute Association accredited instructors. You’ll jump with an instructor from 12,500 feet above the ground, freefall for 60 seconds at an average of 120 miles per hour or 200 feet per second. Keep your eyes wide open to view some of the most scenic landscapes in Southern Cal – you’ll see the Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island, Mount Palomar, Mt. San Jacinto, Big Bear and Lake Elsinore (known for its big wildflower “superbloom” this season). Experienced skydivers take advantage of Skydive Elsinore’s formation skydiving, freeflying, wingsuiting and canopy coaching programs.Related: Best Places To Go On A Hot Air Balloon Ride Near LA

CarHopper

www.carhopper.co Hop in the driver’s seat this summer and get behind the wheel of your dream car. CarHopper, a new way to access the most luxurious and unique cars in the world, gives car enthusiasts the thrill of a road adventure. This isn’t an inexpensive endeavor, but certainly a convenient service that allows you to book online or through the CarHopper app. Driving up the coast? Or taking a week long road trip? Treat yourself in a Lamborghini Huracan or Aventador, a Ferrari 458, Porsche or McLaren. Bentleys and Rolls Royce models are also offered. Rules of the road apply.

AllTrails

www.alltrails.com Summer screams to take on the outdoors, and AllTrails.com (with a mobile app available on iTunes), leads outdoor enthusiasts to some of the best off-road recreation in the Los Angeles area. Users connect with real time, detailed trail maps (photos, too) to assist in planning off-road trips. Whether you are a hiker, mountain biker or trail runner, you’ll find AllTrails to be an ideal companion. Extreme mountain bikers can easily search for local back trails, which range from easy to hard such as Topanga Canyon Loop (local biz Topanga Creek Outpost will set you up with the bikes and bikepacking gear), or Hollyridge Trail in Griffith Park (Spokes-n-Stuff has everything you need). Sign up for free.Related: Best Bike Rentals In Los Angeles

By Sheryl Craig