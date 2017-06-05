‘Unplanned’ Flaring Reported At Torrance Refinery

June 5, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: Torrance Refinery

TORRANCE (CBSLA.com) – An “unplanned flaring event” was reported at a Torrance refinery Monday due to what officials say was an excess amount of steam during a pump startup.

Fire officials say at least one engine was on scene monitoring the situation at the Torrance Refining Company located at 3700 West 190th Street.

The flaring event was due to too much steam being in the hydro treater unit upon the pump start, according to police.

Flaring was expected to last through the evening, officials said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch