Caught On Video: Rat Crawls Through Sprinkles Cupcakes Store Display

June 5, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Americana at Brand, Caught On Video, Sprinkles Cupcakes

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) — An unappetizing sight was caught on video at a Sprinkles Cupcakes store recently – a rat crawling through the sweet treats in the display window.

The video posted last Friday showed a rodent in the display window of the gourmet cupcake store at the American at Brand in Glendale.

“Don’t you ever buy food here,” a woman in the video could be heard saying.

Sprinkles says the incident was due to “an unfortunate set of circumstances” that included a “structural malfunction.”

“Immediately upon learning of the situation we voluntarily shut down the bakery and addressed the property with a team of food safety experts, as well as our landlord,” a Sprinkles official said in an emailed statement. “We apologize and will do everything in our power to regain the trust of our loyal fans.”

