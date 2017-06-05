Groundbreaking Monday For $1B Watts Redevelopment Project

WATTS (CBSLA.com) – A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Monday afternoon for the first phase of a $1 billion redevelopment of the Jordan Downs public housing project in Watts.

The plan seeks to convert the 700-unit site into a mixed-use, mixed-income neighborhood of 1,410 units with 160,000 square feet retail space, nine acres of green space and a new recreation center.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was to speak at the event, which was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at East 99th Place and Laurel Place.

The plan has been in the works for nearly a decade and was delayed due to funding shortages and the discovery that soil at part of the site was contaminated with lead and other toxins from its past use as a steel factory.

The “phase 1A” of the project will include 115 rental apartments in 12 buildings on 3.15 acres.

A “demolition” ceremony at Jordan Downs was held last year that featured people taking sledge hammers to some of the buildings, which were built in the 1940s for World War II workers and converted into public housing in the 1950s.

Over the decades, Jordan Downs gained a notorious reputation as one of the most dangerous and crime-ridden areas of the city, as it was one of the flashpoints of the Watts riots in 1965 and also the location of violent gang warfare in the 1980s and early 90s.

