Grandmother Sought In Fatal Stabbing Of Daughter, Grandchildren

COLTON (CBSLA.com) — Police Monday were searching for a Colton grandmother after an alleged stabbing attack on three family members that left one of her grandchildren dead, authorities said.
Officers were called out to the 1400 block of East Santo Antonio Drive after they received a call about maternal grandmother who stabbed her daughter and two of her grandchildren, according to Colton police.
Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital, while a third victim – one of the grandchildren – did not survive, police said. Both surviving victims were in critical condition.
Police believe the suspect is driving a 2002 black four-door Hyundai Sonata with California license plate 7TQL009.