Authorities Identify 16-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Duarte

DUARTE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities identified a teenage boy shot to death in Duarte Monday morning.
Gabriel Shea Carlos, 16, of Duarte, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting reported at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Shrode Avenue, according to coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz and Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Gordon.
A motive for the shooting was not known and there was no suspect description released.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call sheriff’s homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)