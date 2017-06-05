Authorities Identify 16-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Duarte

June 5, 2017 5:53 AM
Filed Under: Duarte, Murder, Shooting

DUARTE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities identified a teenage boy shot to death in Duarte Monday morning.

Gabriel Shea Carlos, 16, of Duarte, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting reported at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Shrode Avenue, according to coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz and Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Gordon.

A motive for the shooting was not known and there was no suspect description released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call sheriff’s homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

