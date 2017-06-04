Security Ramped Up For Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Concert

June 4, 2017 11:29 AM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Security has been heightened ahead of Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert in England Sunday.

Grande is scheduled to return to lead the concert to honor the 22 victims who died in last month’s terror bombings that left dozens injured.

The concert is expected to feature an all-star lineup, including Marcus Mumford, Miley Cyrus, and Coldplay.

Proceeds from the concert are expected to assist the victims of the May 22 suicide attack.

Over the weekend, images of Grande surfaced online as she visited victims of the blast.

The deadly bombing last month has intensified security concerns at concerts and events worldwide, according to Roxana Saberi, a correspondent at CBS Newspath.

Grande’s show is expected to be broadcast live on several radio stations, and networks.

