Fan Describes Catching Pujols’ 600th Home Run Ball And Why He Gave It Back

COSTA MESA (CBSLA.com) — Over the wall and into the crowd and what a catch.

Crowd goes wild but its 23-year-old Scotty Steffel from Costa Mesa who grew up a die-hard Angels fan, that really went wild.

“Sticking my glove out and it fell right into it. Next thing you know I’m on the ground, people all over me and my brother and dad pulling people off and standing up and I had the ball in my glove and couldn’t believe it.”

But this wasn’t just any ball. It was the bottom of the fourth, Albert Pujols hit his 600th career home run and it was a grand slam, just inside the left-field foul pole.

“Its unreal. It was an honor to just be a part of history,” Steeffel said.

PHOTOS: THE HISTORIC HOME RUN AND CELEBRATION

Because this was history in the making the ball is believed to be worth six figures.

“So I’ve been told,” Steffel said laughing.

But instead of keeping it to sell it for thousands of dollars, Steffel who also grew up playing baseball, and who works full time, is a full time student at Cal State Fullerton, gave the ball back to Pujols

“Its not my ball, it’s his. He deserves it. He’s one of the best baseball players right now. Of all time.”

After the game Steffel was able to meet Pujols, give him his ball back and exchange hugs. A moment he says, was a home run.