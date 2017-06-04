Best Events To Do This Week In Orange County — June 5

June is officially here, and we’re counting down the days until it’s summer. Until then, end spring right with some fantastic events. From a combination coffee and comedy night to a celebration of cancer survivors, this week offers some unique and meaningful events. Also this week, savor the flavors of the Mediterranean at Seaside Gallery and Goods, catch Circus Vargas’ latest show, listen to some live music or learn to grow your own hops to create the perfect beer.

Monday, June 5



Let’s Laugh-a-Latte

www.drnkcoffee.com DRNK Coffee + Tea4245 Atlantic AvenueLong Beach, CA 90807(562) 981-0028 Improv groups are known for bringing laughter to those around them, and The Shady Bunch is no different. This local comedy troupe shows what the children of “The Brady Bunch” might be like if they had grown up in Long Beach. Catch the group in their free pop-up show at DRNK Coffee + Tea in Long Beach this Monday at 7:30 p.m. While you get your laugh on, sip an iced Americano, a vanilla latte or an orange ginger latte. The shop also has a variety of snacks to munch on, including breakfast wraps, paninis and salads.

Tuesday, June 6



Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day

www.paulmitchell.edu Paul Mitchell The School3309 Hyland AvenueCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 546-8786 A wonderful event celebrating those who have struggled with cancer, Paul Mitchell The School’s Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day offers plenty of freebies. Those that have survived cancer—or even those currently suffering from the disease—may stop by for complimentary facials, deep conditioning, haircuts, scalp treatments and even shaves for men. Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day launched back in 2003, serving as a way to pamper those who need a little support in the midst of, or in the time following, such a stressful time. Although the event is free, make sure to contact ahead of time to schedule an appointment so you can be sure you’re seen.

Wednesday, June 7



Mediterranean Summer Dinner

www.seasidegalleryandgoods.com Seaside Gallery and Goods124 Tustin AvenueNewport Beach, CA 92663(949) 290-7249 Chef Justin of JM Events and Catering will present an eclectic Mediterranean dinner this Wednesday, offering some of his best dishes. Though not focused in one specific part of the region, the meal will include options from French to Turkish. Start out with amuse bouche, or stuffed grape leaves filled with things like artichoke hearts, garlic cucumber and tomato salad with lemon-cumin dressing. Whether your main dish is the beet-onion salad, the rosemary lamb, couscous or blood orange salmon, there will be plenty of tasty choices. For dessert, expect to sample rice pudding or a flourless walnut date cake (or maybe both!).

Thursday, June 8



Circus Vargas StreamCirque

www.circusvargas.com Orange County Great Park6990 Marine WayIrvine, CA 92618(877) 468-3861 Thursday marks the first day of an 11 day run of Circus Vargas’ latest show at the Orange County Great Park. Known as StreamCirque, the performance is a spectacular display of daring stunts and innovation characters. The blend of steampunk, science fiction, fantasy and circus acts takes place under a big top, where gears and gadgets fit together perfectly. While there is bleacher and arena sitting that is first-come, first-serve, there is also a VIP experience that can be purchased to ensure good views. A half-hour before the show, an innovative pre-show will also give kids and their parents a chance to meet the actors behind the performance starts.

Friday, June 9



Laguna Niguel Summer Concert Series

www.cityoflagunaniguel.org Crown Valley Community Park29751 Crown Valley ParkwayLaguna Niguel, CA 92677(949) 362-4351 This special summer concert series is now in its 25th year, kicking off the event with performances by Tommy Tassi & Authentics. Their 1950s-inspired music is sure to thrill audiences of all ages. The weekly Parks and Recreation event is part of a series called “Dancing Through the Decades,” where music helps locals relax and unwind after a long day at work. After 50s night, upcoming weeks will include 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s as well as a Classic Rock week a different style of tunes. Also at the concert, diners can try out some exciting food trucks like those for tacos or burgers.

Saturday, June 10



O.C. Funk Fest

www.curious-ent.com OC Fair & Event Center88 Fair DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 582-6101 For some exceptionally funky music, head over to O.C. Funk Fest. For one day only, this event offers an eclectic selection of live music—but that’s not all. Heeding warnings from last year’s attendees, Curious Entertainment has found ways to decrease the beer lines, making the overall experience more enjoyable. Full bars will be available as well. The pre-party starts at noon with the main concert doors opening at 2 p.m. and music going live at 3 p.m. The line-up for this fun-filled set of performances includes Zapp, Stone City Band, Evelyn “Champagne” King, The S.O.S. Band, Chocolate Milk, The Dazz Band and more.

Sunday, June 11



Growing Hops for Beer Brewing

www.rogersgardens.com Rogers Gardens2301 San Joaquin Hills RoadNewport Beach, CA 92625(949) 640-5800 Beer is always evolving, and it’s a favorite sip for many in Southern California. But making it yourself is easier said than done. This Rogers Gardens workshop, Growing Hops for Beer Brewing, features information from nursery manager Rex Yarwood and homebrewer Michael Sullivan. It will take guests on a trip through the hops-growing process, covering things like how to produce hops, how to dry it and store it and tips for growing it at home. While many wouldn’t guess it, hops can also double as a cooking herb, making it even more useful.