Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – June 5

Don’t let June Gloom get you down! There’s too much fun to be had out and about this week. Film screenings, an immersive play at an historic train station, silly pop songs turned into real thinkers, and the celebration of both Negroni and Pride Week are just a few highlights from a week ready to make you proud to be an Angeleno.

Monday, June 5



“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(800) DISNEY6

www.elcapitantheatre.com El Capitan Theatre6838 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(800) DISNEY6 It’s the last week to see the latest film in the massively popular “Pirates of the Caribbean” series at the world famous El Capitan Theatre. Providing an experience like only the El Capitan can, guests will become immersed in the world of the swashbuckling film. Snap a selfie with Captain Jack Sparrow before the film begins, and visit the exclusive Pirates prop and costume display.

Tuesday, June 6



Mr. C’s Poolside Cinema Opener: “Oceans 11”

Mr. C Beverly Hills

1224 Beverwil Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90035

(310) 226-6245

www.mrchotels.com Mr. C Beverly Hills1224 Beverwil Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90035(310) 226-6245 Mr. C Beverly Hills’ summer screening series kicks off tonight with a special showing of “Oceans 11.” Kick back poolside on one of the chic, comfy loungers, snuggle up with a blanket, and enjoy a movie night under the stars. Pre-reserve your seat with a purchase from the prix-fixe menu, snack on fancy popcorn and concession candy, grab a drink or mini bottle of champagne, and enjoy the show.

Wednesday, June 7



Mystery Lit: “Holmes, Sherlock and The Consulting Detectives”

Santa Anita Train Depot

159 S Baldwin Ave.

Arcadia, CA 91007

www.unboundproductions.org Santa Anita Train Depot159 S Baldwin Ave.Arcadia, CA 91007 A new immersive theatre experience is taking place at the historic Santa Anita Train Depot. A 105-minute mash-up of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “A Scandal in Bohemia,” “The Red-Headed League,” and “The Adventure of the Copper Beeches” will take place in two acts. Twelve actors playing nearly 25 different characters will have audience members physically follow them through three different plots full of Sherlockian misdirection and mystery. This show is perfect for Sherlock superfans and innovative theater lovers.

Thursday, June 8



Celebrate Negroni Week

Various Locations Various Locations world by celebrating one of the world’s greatest cocktails. Participation has grown through the years, and several places around L.A. are taking part this week, like Ocean Prime, who will donate $1 from every “OP Negroni” sale to an arts advancement charity. MiniBar shares its two year anniversary with Negroni Week, so they’re celebrating tonight with music, swag, drink specials, $2 charity donations from every Negroni sale, and a bottle of scotch to whoever buys the most Negronis. For a twist on the classic, try Magnolia House’s A Dash of Poison Mezcal Negroni benefitting the PAWS charity.

Friday, June 9



“The Pride”

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA, 90210

(310) 746-4000

www.thewallis.org Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA, 90210(310) 746-4000 The Wallis is celebrating Pride Week with the Los Angeles premiere of Alexi Kaye Campbell’s provocative play “The Pride.” Tackling issues of emotional isolation, love, and gender identity, the Olivier Award-winning play alternates between two very distinct time periods in the lives of three characters. Love triangles, broken loyalties, and lots of passion fuel their stories that jump from 1958 to 2008. The play runs Thursday and Friday this week.

Saturday, June 10



Haunting Renditions with Eliot Glazer

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90029

(800) 936-3126

Sunday, June 11



LA Pride Festival

West Hollywood Park

647 N San Vicente Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90048

www.lapride.org West Hollywood Park647 N San Vicente Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90048 All this week’s LA Pride celebrations culminate in two days of live entertainment and community programming Saturday and Sunday. Headlining acts like Chromeo and Brandy will grace the main stage this year, along with new and emerging talent. The annual parade will be replaced by a Human Rights #ResistMarch and Rally open to everyone, starting at Hollywood and Highland, and ending at West Hollywood Park.

Article by Kellie Fell.