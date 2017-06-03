Woman, 45, Shot To Death During Attempted Robbery At Alhambra Motel

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a 45-year-old motel clerk was shot to death during an attempted robbery in Alhambra.
The incident unfolded just before 11 p.m. Friday at the Ambassador Inn in the 2700 block of Valley Boulevard.
It was there that detectives learned that police responded to a call of a “person down.”
When they arrived, they learned that the victim was working behind the counter when a male suspect attempted to rob her at gunpoint.
Police said during the commission of the robbery, the victim was shot in the torso at least once.
She was described as an Asian female. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect fled.
No further information was available.