Woman, 45, Shot To Death During Attempted Robbery At Alhambra Motel

June 3, 2017 10:25 AM

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a 45-year-old motel clerk was shot to death during an attempted robbery in Alhambra.

The incident unfolded just before 11 p.m. Friday at the Ambassador Inn in the 2700 block of Valley Boulevard.

It was there that detectives learned that police responded to a call of a “person down.”

When they arrived, they learned that the victim was working behind the counter when a male suspect attempted to rob her at gunpoint.

Police said during the commission of the robbery, the victim was shot in the torso at least once.

She was described as an Asian female. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled.

No further information was available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch